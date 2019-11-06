Salman Khan has Always been an Inspiration to Me, Says Disha Patani
Disha Patani, who will be sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Radhe, says that Khan is an inspiration for her. They have earlier worked together in Bharat.
Disha Patani, who made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni The Untold Story, is all set to share the screen space with Salman Khan in Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai. The two actors had previously collaborated in Bharat, where Disha played the role of a trapeze artist.
Salman Khan recently revealed the full cast of Radhe, and it turned to be a big one that includes Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda, Sohail Khan and Prabhudeva.
Talking about collaborating with Salman again, Disha said, “Salman sir has always been an inspiration to me. Working with him in Bharat was a dream come true. Now, it's happening again in Radhe.”
The actress also revealed that she was very excited to work with director Prabhudeva. “I will learn so much more as I work with Salman sir and Prabhudeva sir. They have been supportive and helpful. I am so excited about Radhe,” she shared, according to a report by Pinkvilla.
When Disha Patani was working with Salman Khan in Bharat, she had voiced her concern to Mid-day that she will probably not get to do another film with the actor. When asked why, she said, “I mean there is an age gap which honestly in this film is managed because he’s shown as a young Salman who is in his late 20s. So, it was easier for people to understand and accept the equation.”
To this, Salman had told Times of India, “Why? What age difference she is saying? I’m doing a film with a 17-year-old now.”
Radhe, which went on floors on Tuesday, will be Salman Khan's Eid 2020 release. Disha Patani will be next seen in Mohit Suri's Malang with Aditya Roy Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, and Anil Kapoor. She will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor's KTina.
