Salman Khan Has Strict Warning for People Pirating Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has issued a strict warning for netizens engaging in piracy of his latest film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Taking to Twitter, Salman wrote that the Cyber Cell is investigating the matter and action will be taken against defaulters.

He wrote, We offered you to watch our film Radhe at a reasonable price of INR 249 Per View. Inspite of that Pirated sites are streaming Radhe illegally which is a serious crime. Cyber Cell is taking action against all these illegal pirated sites. Please don’t participate in piracy or the Cyber Cell will take action against you as well. Please understand you will get into a lot of trouble with the Cyber cell.”

A few days ago, Salman had shared a video urging fans to not engage in piracy. He said that many people put in a lot of effort to make one film hence, it is very upsetting when some people take to piracy to enjoy that film. Salman is known for sticking to the commitments he makes and he is keeping his latest commitment of releasing Radhe on Eid. Now the superstar has asked his fans for the commitment of enjoying the film on the right platform and say no to piracy in entertainment.

He captioned the video, “No piracy in entertainment… #Radhe."

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is Salman’s third collaboration with director Prabhudeva. It also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited.

