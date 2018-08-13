Salman Khan Has Taken the Love of His Life to Malta as He Shoots for Bharat

With the love of my life . A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Aug 12, 2018 at 12:29am PDT

Salman Khan is one among the few actors who don't shy away from talking about their relationships with the media. Presently, Bollywood's most 'wanted' bachelor is enjoying the lovely countryside of Malta and exploring every bit of the island, that too with the love of his life. Does that raise your eye brows? Well, Salman is in Malta shooting for his upcoming film Bharat, and accompanying him is the most special lady of his life, his mother Salma.The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor shared a picture of himself with Salma and captioned it "With the love of my life". Isn't that too adorable?Also shared is a video where Salman is holding Salma's hand and the mother-son duo are exploring the city.Bharat is the second schedule of the shoot in Malta, the first having been completed in Mumbai.The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi. After the abrupt exit of Priyanka Chopra just 10 days before the film went on the floors, Katrina was finalised as the lead. Salman and Katrina have worked together in films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Partner, and Ek Tha Tiger, among others.Salman was last seen in Race 3 while Katrina will be next seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan.