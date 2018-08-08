GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Salman Khan Has the 'Biggest' Memory of Navratri With Aishwarya Rai

Both Aishwarya and Salman have been talking about each other, which the two avoided doing in the past.

News18.com

Updated:August 8, 2018, 3:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Salman Khan Has the 'Biggest' Memory of Navratri With Aishwarya Rai
(Image: AFP)
Loading...
Every ardent Bollywood fan was mesmerised when Sanjay Leela Bhansali brought Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai together as Sameer and Nandini for a romantic drama Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999.

If rumours are to be believed the duo's top notch chemistry was the result of their real life romantic involvement, which was in the budding stage during the filming of the blockbuster. The two were said to be in a relationship which went rough in the later years, and they finally parted ways in 2001.

Of late, both Aishwarya and Salman have been talking about each other, which they avoided doing in the past. During the trailer launch of his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's film Loveratri, when Race 3 actor was quizzed about his biggest memory of Navratri, he said, “My biggest memory of Navratri is Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Dholi Taro.” The song featured him dancing with the former Miss World.

On the work front, Aishwarya will seen with husband Abhishek Bachchan in Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun, while Salman is currently busy shooting Bharat with Katrina Kaif after Priyanka Chopra abruptly left the film.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Dignitaries Pay Tribute to 'KALAIGNAR'

Watch: Dignitaries Pay Tribute to 'KALAIGNAR'

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...