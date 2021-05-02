Salman Khan Didn't Lock Lips with Disha Patani, Esme Bianco Sues Marilyn Manson

Salman Khan seemingly kissed Disha Patani in a fleeting shot in the trailer of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai created quite a frenzy among fans. The actor has maintained a strict no-kiss policy throughout his career, so this definitely came as a surprise. But fans quickly made out that Disha was wearing a duct tape in the shot, so it wasn’t actually a lip-lock. Now, in a behind-the-scenes video, Salman has admitted to kissing Disha through a duct tape.

Salman Khan Says He Hasn’t Locked Lips with Disha Patani in Radhe: ‘Kiss Tape Par Hai’

Kartik Aaryan gave Jurassic level imagination to trademark wit on Sunday to demonstrate how coronavirus enters the body if you don’t wear a mask. In an Instagram picture Kartik posted, he is at an amusement park next to a dinosaur figure, pretending to slide his head into the animal’s wide-open jaws. “Corona sliding into UnMasked Faces like…," he wrote as the caption.

Kartik Aaryan Posts Witty Demo of How Coronavirus Slides Into ‘Unmasked Faces’

TV actress and Doordarshan anchor Kanupriya, who has appeared in several shows, passed away on Friday after suffering from Covid-19. She had appeared on TV shows like Bhanwar, Ananro, Kahi Aek Gaon, Kartavya, Meri Kahani, Tesu Ke Phool and also hosted shows for Brahma Kumaris.

TV Actor and Anchor Kanupriya Passes Away Due to Covid-19 Complications

Game of Thrones actor Esmé Bianco sued Marilyn Manson on Friday, alleging sexual, physical and emotional abuse. Manson’s attorney called the allegations “provably false.” In the lawsuit filed in federal court in Los Angeles, Bianco says that Manson violated human trafficking law by bringing her to California from England under the false pretences of roles in music videos and movies that never materialized.

Game of Thrones Actor Esme Bianco Sues Singer Marilyn Manson for Abuse

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who turned 33 on May 1, recently took to Instagram to share a video. Anushka said, “Hello everyone, I hope you all are safe. I just wanted to say a big thank you for all the lovely birthday wishes. You truly made my day special. But in the midst of all this pain and suffering, it did not feel right to celebrate my birthday. But I have seen your special messages to me and now I have an important message for you. I would like to appeal to everyone to unite and support our country in this hour or crisis. Virat and I are coming together to do our bit. We will share the details soon so that you can also become part of this movement. Remember we are all in this together. Guys, please stay safe and take care of yourself."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to Come Together to Help India in Fight Against Covid-19

