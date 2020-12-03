Salman Khan Heaps Praise on Isabelle Kaif for 'Mashallah' Music Video

Salman Khan is mighty impressed by Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif’s new music video. The music video titled Mashallah was released on November 20. Salman took to social media to shower praises on the budding star’s stint and congratulate her. The actor, on Wednesday, turned cheerleader for Isabelle on Instagram as he heaped glories on her music video.

Sharing a glimpse of the video, Salman wrote in an Instagram post, "Arre wah Isabel... lovely song and u looking good .. many congratulations (sic).”

Mashallah song is composed and performed by Deep Money. Crooned by Deep, the lyrics of Mashallah are penned down by Kirat Gill. The music video is produced by Riana Music Records. In the video, Isabelle looks stunning dressed in a glittery bodycon dress featuring a plunging neckline.

Isabelle has earlier worked in a film directed by Canadian filmmaker Jean-Francois Pouliot. The 2014 film titled Dr Cabbie had Salman Khan as the co-producer. Salman is also looking to introduce Isabelle in Bollywood. The upcoming action film is titled Kwatha. The actor has roped in his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma to play the male protagonist. Isabelle has also committed to a dance film titled Time to Dance helmed by Stanley D’Costa. She will share screen space with actor Sooraj Pancholi in the film.

The 54-year-old is currently busy hosting the fourteenth season of reality show, Bigg Boss.

Salman is working on his upcoming film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai helmed by Prabhu Deva. The film will bring Salman and Disha Patani together after Bharat (2019). The film is the Hindi remake of 2017 Korean thriller titled The Outlaws. The project also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Salman also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali directed by Farhad Samji to look forward to.

He also has a special cameo in the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Salman will also make an appearance in the film Pathan. The actor is yet to start work on Kick 2 and Tiger 3.