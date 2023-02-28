Over the past many years, Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff have treated fans to several films like Bandhan, Sirf Tum, Veer, Kyon Ki, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye and others. However, not many know that apart from acting together in many films, there was a time when Salman worked as an assistant director for Jackie in the 1988 film Falak.

On the sets of this film, Salman Khan used to hold Jackie Shroff’s clothes and boots as an assistant director. Jackie talked about it in an old interview and said that Salman considered him like an elder brother. Directed by Shashilal K Nair, Falak was a disappointment at the box office and failed to impress the audience. Many opined that the film’s storyline was similar to that of Yash Chopra’s Deewar and couldn’t connect well with the audience.

Jackie also similarly helped Salman by getting him his first break in the Hindi film industry. Jackie added in the interview that he used to show Salman’s photographs to many prominent producers he was working with. Finally, he got his break with the film Biwi Ho To Aisi directed by JK Bihari. It was the remake of a Pakistani film and producers were looking for a boy to play the role of Vicky Bhandari, the younger brother of the lead, Suraj Bhandari.

Jackie continued that it was the film Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), directed by Sooraj Barjatya which helped Salman in scaling new heights of popularity. Despite the struggles faced by Salman in getting his first break, Jackie felt that he had played a significant role in helping Salman get his first film in Bollywood. According to Jackie, they are not extremely close friends, but Salman still comes up to him with offers of some great films. “And whenever a big project is in Salman’s pipeline, he always thinks of me first," Jackie ended the interview.

Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff’s collaboration has been much loved and admired to date by cine buffs but their last film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai failed to strike a chord amongst the audience.

