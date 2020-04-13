Salman Khan Helps 50 Female Ground Workers in Malegaon Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Superstar Salman Khan, who is currently with his family in his Panvel farmhouse during the lockdown, had recently pledged to financially support 25,000 families of workers in the film industry. Now, the actor has also come forward to help daily wage earners in Mumbai. The actor had helped deliver basic necessities to about 50 female ground workers after an emergency call.

Politician Baba Siddiqui took to Twitter to break the news. He wrote, “Thank you @beingsalmankhan @tweetbeinghuman for your generous contribution towards the daily wage workers. You are always one step ahead of everybody when it comes to helping people and you have proved that yet again. (1/2).. Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan @tweetbeinghuman for joining us in our fight against #CoronaVirus and making sure no one sleeps hungry! (2/2)”

Thank you @beingsalmankhan @tweetbeinghuman for your generous contribution towards the daily wage workers. You are always one step ahead of everybody when it comes to helping people and you have proved that yet again. (1/2).. pic.twitter.com/3zlW51MKOg — Baba Siddique (@BabaSiddique) April 10, 2020

Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan @tweetbeinghuman for joining us in our fight against #CoronaVirus and making sure no one sleeps hungry! (2/2) — Baba Siddique (@BabaSiddique) April 10, 2020

According to a report in Times of India, Salman Khan's manager confirmed the reports and said that the star has been quite generous and has helped people in need.

Follow @News18Movies for more