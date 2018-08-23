Salman Khan Hid in Girlfriend's Closet But was Caught Red-handed, Find Out What Happened Next

It seems like Salman Khan is on a confessional streak recently, as day after day he reveals the many mistakes of his past. Some time ago, on the sets of Dus Ka Dum, Khan revealed that in his school days he had a crush on his teacher. And now he shared another detail from his past that will leave you in splits.In the latest episode of the game show, the Maine Pyaar Kiya actor revealed that he once had to hide in his girlfriend's closet. The actor recalled how he was at his girlfriend's place when her parents came home suddenly. The actor was left with no option but to hide in his girlfriend's closet. And, just like in a Bollywood film, because he sneezed out loud he was caught red-handed. Thankfully things did not escalate, because the girl's parents liked him.Actors Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor were also present with him on the show to promote their upcoming movie Stree. Hearing Salman, Rajkummar also shared how to had to stay in his girlfriend's balcony for two long hours when her parents came back early.On the work front, Salman is currently shooting for Bharat- an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film, Ode to My Father which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man and events. News from the film set recently created a lot of stir after Priyanka Chopra decided to abruptly leave Bharat, just 10 days before the shoot. She was then replaced by Katrina Kaif. Directed by Ali Abas Zaffar, the film is scheduled to release on Eid 2019.