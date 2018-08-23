English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Salman Khan Hid in Girlfriend's Closet But was Caught Red-handed, Find Out What Happened Next
Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor were also present with him on the show to promote their upcoming movie Stree. Hearing Salman, Rajkummar also shared how to had to stay in his girlfriend's balcony for two long hours when her parents came back early.
File photo of actor Salman Khan. (AP)
Loading...
It seems like Salman Khan is on a confessional streak recently, as day after day he reveals the many mistakes of his past. Some time ago, on the sets of Dus Ka Dum, Khan revealed that in his school days he had a crush on his teacher. And now he shared another detail from his past that will leave you in splits.
In the latest episode of the game show, the Maine Pyaar Kiya actor revealed that he once had to hide in his girlfriend's closet. The actor recalled how he was at his girlfriend's place when her parents came home suddenly. The actor was left with no option but to hide in his girlfriend's closet. And, just like in a Bollywood film, because he sneezed out loud he was caught red-handed. Thankfully things did not escalate, because the girl's parents liked him.
Actors Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor were also present with him on the show to promote their upcoming movie Stree. Hearing Salman, Rajkummar also shared how to had to stay in his girlfriend's balcony for two long hours when her parents came back early.
On the work front, Salman is currently shooting for Bharat- an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film, Ode to My Father which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man and events. News from the film set recently created a lot of stir after Priyanka Chopra decided to abruptly leave Bharat, just 10 days before the shoot. She was then replaced by Katrina Kaif. Directed by Ali Abas Zaffar, the film is scheduled to release on Eid 2019.
Also Watch
In the latest episode of the game show, the Maine Pyaar Kiya actor revealed that he once had to hide in his girlfriend's closet. The actor recalled how he was at his girlfriend's place when her parents came home suddenly. The actor was left with no option but to hide in his girlfriend's closet. And, just like in a Bollywood film, because he sneezed out loud he was caught red-handed. Thankfully things did not escalate, because the girl's parents liked him.
Actors Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor were also present with him on the show to promote their upcoming movie Stree. Hearing Salman, Rajkummar also shared how to had to stay in his girlfriend's balcony for two long hours when her parents came back early.
On the work front, Salman is currently shooting for Bharat- an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film, Ode to My Father which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man and events. News from the film set recently created a lot of stir after Priyanka Chopra decided to abruptly leave Bharat, just 10 days before the shoot. She was then replaced by Katrina Kaif. Directed by Ali Abas Zaffar, the film is scheduled to release on Eid 2019.
Also Watch
-
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Jose Mourinho Needs Positive Reaction from Man United Against Spurs
- Your Favorite Historical Artefacts Are Now Memes, As Museums Celebrate National #MusMeme Day
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
- Danny Boyle Exited New James Bond Film After Rift With 007 on Who'll Play Russian Villain
- Teens Spending More Time on Social Media, Less Time Reading Finds
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...