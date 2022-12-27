Salman Khan Hilariously Cuts His Birthday Cake; Ex Sangeeta Bijlani, Iulia Vantur Grab Attention

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated his 57th birthday with family and close friends in Mumbai. Arpita Khan Sharma, who is married to actor Aayush Sharma, threw a grand birthday bash for her superstar brother. The party took place at Arpita-Aayush’s residence in Mumbai’s Khar and was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hegde, Pulkit Samrat, Sangeeta Bijlani, Iulia Vantur, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan and others.

Several photos and videos from Salman’s birthday celebration have emerged on social media. In one of the videos, Salman is hilariously cutting his birthday cake almost as if he is not interested. Iulia is seen standing beside him. Salman and his ex Sangeeta’s pics also went viral from the former’s party.

Meanwhile, Salman is gearing up for two upcoming projects. The actor has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (previously known as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali) in the making and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif in the pipeline. He is also busy with his hosting duties for Bigg Boss.

Salman Khan will also be reuniting with Shah Rukh in Pathaan, in which the Bhaijaan has a cameo appearance. The nation is super enthralled to watch the much-anticipated reunion of two Khans on the big screen next year. First, the Dabangg actor will make a cameo appearance in SRK’s comeback film Pathaan, and then King Khan will appear in Tiger 3.

The Pathaan and Tiger crossover filming will reportedly take place at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai for roughly 7 to 10 days, and the director, Maneesh Sharma, has created a major action sequence that justifies the appearance of these two Indian cinema icons, according to Pinkvilla. “Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in one frame warrants celebration on the big screen. While their first crossover will happen in the Republic Day 2023 release, Pathaan, the next in the offing from the two of them is Tiger 3 during the Diwali weekend," a source close to the development added. The entire YRF team is thrilled to be presenting two of Indian cinema’s biggest performers in such a magnificent manner.

