Salman Khan Hosts Grand Birthday Bash for Ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani, See Pics

Salman Khan is known for hosting big bashes for his pals in Bollywood, and this time the Dabangg star made it a point to celebrate the birthday of one of his ex-girlfriends, Sangeeta Bijlani, with a pomp and show.

Sangeeta celebrated her 54th birthday on Tuesday, July 9. And to make her day extra special, Salman hosted a party, and celebrated the day in the presence of some of his closest Bollywood buddies, including Iulia Vantur, Mohnish Bahl, Daisy Shah and Sajid Nadiadwala.

Sharing a glimpse of the day, Sangeeta posted a picture looking all happy while playing with the balloons. She shared the picture with the hashtag calling it a ‘blessed day’.

Salman also posted a dance video from the birthday bash, where he can be seen shaking a leg on the song ‘Urvashi Urvashi’ with Prabhudeva, Sandeep and Sajid Nadiadwala.

Actress Daisy Shah has also shared a picture with Sangeeta, with the caption, “Wishing you a magical birthday with wonderful surprises and cakeeee that ur stomach can handle @sangeetabijlani9 #meridostkabirthday.” (sic)

Mohnish was also present at the bash, along with his wife Aarti Bahl and daughter Pranutan. Aarti took to Instagram to share the pictures from the bash, writing, “Happy Birthday Sangu!!! Old friends ... timeless.”

Sangeeta and Salman dated each other in the late 80s.