Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan Cancel International Shows Amid COVID-19 Spread: Report

In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan have canceled their upcoming concerts in the US and Canada.

According to a news report published in the Mumbai Mirror, Hrithik was scheduled to go to the US for a nine-day tour, starting April 10.

The reports have said the 46-year-old actor had his concerts fixed in New Jersey, Chicago, Washington, Dallas, San Jose and Atlanta. But, with the COVID-19 spreading thick and fast, the actor and organisers have mutually decided to defer it to a later date. The new date, however, has not been finalised yet, it will be fixed once the effect of the virus subdues, added the report quoting a source.

Meanwhile, Salman’s annual programme, scheduled in the US and Canada, has also been cancelled for now. Salman’s 10-day tour, which was scheduled to kick-in from April 3, has also been postponed. The concert was organised by his brother Sohail Khan in New Jersey, Atlanta, Detroit, Houston, San Jose, Dallas, Toronto and Seattle.

The report quoted his team as saying that the atmosphere is not conducive to travel right now and once the scare of coronavirus comes down the team would announce new dates.

On Thursday, makers of Sooryavanshi, featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead, had announced the delay in the release of the movie due to spread of the coronavirus. The film was slated to hit theatres on March 24.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic. In India, 74 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported as of now.

