Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shilpa Shetty Go for Eco-friendly Ganpati Visarjan; See Pics

After keeping Ganesha idol at Sohail Khan's home for one and a half days, Salman Khan and his family got together for Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai on Sunday. The Khans got clicked as they immersed the idol in a small tub of water created for the same. The Ganpati Visarjan was also joined by Salma Khan, Helen, Sohail Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, Ahil Sharma and Ayat Sharma.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and family also immersed the idol of Lord Ganesha in a water-filled tub at home itself. The family had welcomed Lord Ganesha on Saturday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Aug 23, 2020 at 4:21am PDT

Hrithik Roshan and his family also kept the idol of Lord Ganesha at their home for one and a half days and immersed it during Ganpati Visarjan. They performed the ritual at their home itself amid the pandemic and also went eco-friendly way. Hrithik with parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan, sister Sunaina Roshan, ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridaan Roshan, posed together with Lord Ganesha idol before immersing it in a tub of water filled with flowers.

On Thursday, Shilpa made a trip to Santosh Kambli workshop in South Mumbai's Chinchpokli to bring Ganpati home. Shilpa was photographed exiting the workshop with a Ganpati idol.