Salman Khan Hugs Riteish Deshmukh's Kids in This Cute Pic from Niece Ayat's Birthday Party

Actor Riteish Deshmukh has shared an adorable picture of his kids with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Riteish, who was present at Salman's niece Ayat's birthday celebrations with his kids, clicked the photo at the bash. In the cute image, Salman is seen giving a squishy hug to the little babies. "Happy Birthday Bhau @beingsalmankhan - love you loads," Riteish captioned the photo.

Riteish's wife, actress Genelia D'Souza also shared a picture from the birthday bash. She posted a photo of her holding Ayat in her arms. She wrote, "Have First Birthday Baby Doll Ayat... We are so happy to be part of you and your first birthday cos first are always special... All our love and best wishes with you always Angel. Thank You @arpitakhansharma and @aaysharma for being so amazing and looking after us so well, you guys are truly family."

In another post, Genelia wished Salman a very happy birthday alongside a throwback picture of them that also had Riteish in it. Genelia called Salman "the man with the golden heart."

Salman Khan returned to his Panvel farmhouse for low-key birthday celebrations with his family on December 27. He cut a cake at midnight and spoke to the gathered media outside his farmhouse briefly.

“There are no celebrations this year, it’s just me and my family, no one else,” he said. “I had no desire to celebrate my birthday in this terrible year. I hope that the next year brings positivity into our lives. I hope that everyone is healthy, happy, and safe.”