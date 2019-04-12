English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Salman Khan: I’m Surviving on Mediocre Talent and Luck, Thanks to a Strong Fan Following
In a recent interview, Salman Khan has attributed most of his success to destiny and his huge fan following.
Image:Salman Khan/Instagram
Salman Khan's films might not be the most intelligent cinematic pieces made in Bollywood, but they manage to be commercially successful. The actor's dedicated fans ensure that no Salman Khan movie flops at the box office. They might not earn the praise of critics, but they do deliver box office numbers. Case in point being last year's Race 3, which was unanimously panned by reviewers, but earned Rs 170 crores at the domestic box office within two weeks of its run.
The 52-year-old star seems to acknowledge the fact that his success is majorly driven by luck and his fan following. In an interview with DNA, Salman said, "I'm surviving on mediocre talent and luck. Actually, I don't know what I'm surviving on, but I'm surviving. Mere ups and downs toh hote rahenge. By the grace of God, hamari fan following itni tagdi hai."
The actor also admitted that the other two Khan superstars, Aamir and Salman, know the craft better than himself, "By the grace of God, the films that I'm choosing have done well. But it is not as if Aamir or Shah Rukh are choosing bad or worse films."
He adds, "There are times when the movies I've chosen, to the best of my knowledge, haven't worked. And then one film works and you're back. SRK is a legend, as is Aamir. A bad movie here or there may happen, but they will always come back. Actually, tension toh mera hai. Aamir and SRK know their craft. I’ve heard people saying they’re not so sure about me (laughs)!"
When asked about all the big production houses and directors wanting to work with him, Salman said that the filmmakers see something in him that he doesn't.
"Like I said, luck hai, destiny hai. Maybe there is something they see that I don't. Anyway, what they look for in a hero is a mystery. The audience wants to spend money to see my films on screen, they watch them on satellite television also and they want to see me in my shows. I don't know yeh kab tak chalega, but jab tak chal raha hai, my idea is to give my best, no matter what problems I go through, physically or mentally," he said.
