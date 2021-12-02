Salman Khan in Hyderabad to Promote Antim, But Here's What He Ate First

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is currently on a nationwide tour to promote his film Antim: The Final Truth, visited Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Fans, in thousands, turned up at the Forum Sujana Mall in Kukatpally to get a glimpse of their favourite Khan. The mall echoed with Sallu Bhai and Salman Bhai chants.

Salman Khan, while addressing his fans at Kukatpally, said, “I love eating biryani in Hyderabad. As I landed in the city, the first thing I did was I ate Hyderabadi biryani.”

The Dabang Khan also talked about Hyderabad and how close the city is to him. The Bollywood superstar shared with his fans his good memories of and from the city.

Earlier in the day, PVR Cinemas had, from its official Twitter handle, announced the Salman Khan visit to the city. PVR Cinemas had tweeted, “Catch SALMAN KHAN in a meet and greet event at PVR exclusive FAN SCREENING of #ANTIM Time: 4:00 pm Venue: PVR FORUM SUJANA MALL, HYDERABAD Book your tickets now!”

Salman Khan, before visiting Hyderabad, was in Chandigarh on Tuesday and Ahmedabad on Monday. According to people close to Salman, the superstar, in the coming days, will be visiting Bangalore and Indore to promote his latest release Antim: The Final Truth.

Antim: The Final Truth is an adaptation of the Marathi crime drama Mulshi Pattern. The movie has been produced by Salman Khan’s production house. Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma are playing the lead roles in the movie. Mahima Makwana, who makes her debut in Bollywood with the film, plays the female lead.

Aayush Sharma is playing the role of a gangster Rahul Patil and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is playing the character of police inspector Rajveer Singh. The movie is getting a positive response from both fans and film critics.

