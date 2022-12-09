Is Salman Khan Dating Pooja Hegde? Here's What We Know About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Stars

Megastar Salman Khan fans have been eagerly waiting for the actor’s much anticipated multi-starrer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie features actress Pooja Hegde and it also marks the debut of Shehnaaz Gill. Shooting for the movie has already started, and in the midst of all that, a rumour has taken the internet by storm.

Pooja Hedge, who is currently gearing up for her upcoming release Cirkus, has become the centre of a juicy rumour involving none other than the Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan.

A self-claimed film critic called Umair Sandhu took to his Twitter account to post this boisterous rumour that Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde is the new couple in tinsel town. Here is what he wrote on his handle, “BREAKING NEWS : New Couple in Town !!! Mega Star #SalmanKhan fell in love with #PoojaHegde !! His production house also signed her for next 2 films !! They are spending time together now a days !! Confirmed by Salman Khan close sources."

Check out his tweet:

BREAKING NEWS : New Couple in Town !!! Mega Star #SalmanKhan fell in love with #PoojaHegde !! His production house also signed her for next 2 films !! They are spending time together now a days !! Confirmed by Salman Khan close sources. pic.twitter.com/2lkNIXH3IE— Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) December 7, 2022

Interestingly, Umer Sandhu is the same guy who tweeted about Prabhas and Kriti Sanon previously.

Soon after the tweet was posted on the micro-blogging site, even if netizens have not believed this rumour, they didn’t stop from pouring in their funny comments.

Some of the fans questioned his source as one said, “Who is that close source who give you information about Bhai ??” Another commented, “From this strange thing that you publish, you only want to make noise in the name of Salman Khan, who is always a commodity and a real gain for you in order to increase the number of interactions and noise with comments, attract viewers and increase the number of followers." A third social media user wrote, "

Some threw in a sarcastic comment like, “2 movie contract ..isn’t it obvious they will spend time.” Some even criticised the actor, pin-pointing the age gap between them, “Pooja is Salman’s daughter’s age if not younger. How disgusting this Bollywood is and then they claim love is blind. Pooja is surely getting a huge inheritance if this goes through.” But the cherry on the top was when one user dragged Salman’s bodyguard into it, saying, “Shera se break up up gaya?”

Meanwhile, it is to be seen if Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde will break their silence on the relationship rumours and what they will reveal.

The film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is being directed by Farhad Samji and will feature some new faces like Palak Tiwari, daughter of television actress Shweta Tiwari and it will release sometime in the later half of 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here