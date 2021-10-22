Salman Khan Introduces Aayush Sharma's Character 'Rahulia Bhai' in Antim: The Final Truth

Salman Khan and the makers of Antim: The Final Truth unveiled a motion poster of the film featuring Aayush Sharma and it is an absolute treat to look at. The clip shows Aayush Sharma flaunting his toned, ripped body for the film as the makers introduce his character of Rahulia Bhai. His bad-boy body language and scowling expressions in the poster carry forward the dangerous and glowering aura of the actor, furthering the vibe of the film.

The poster is a peek into the character of Rahulia Bhai and the destructive agony as well as pain that he carries within him, which he also spreads all around him. Aayush stands tall in the foreground of the poster, with a vicious look in his eyes and a gun in his hand, while the background shows corpses lying across the floor, amid a scene of chaos and destruction that symbolises the persona of Rahulia Bhai.

Take a look at it:

Antim: The Final Truth starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma film will have a theatrical release and will hit the big screens on November 26, 2021. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film also stars Mahima Makwana and is produced by Salma Khan and is presented by Salman Khan Films.

Last week, the actor had unveiled the motion poster of the film. Salman shared the motion poster on social media, writing, “#Antim releases in theatres worldwide on 26.11.2021."

“It has been a gr8 & cherished association with ZEE and @punitgoenka over the years having done many films Race3,loveyatri, Bharat, Dabangg3,Kaagaz,Radhe and now Antim. I am confident he will take Zee to much greater heights in the coming years," his post continued.

