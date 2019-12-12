Salman Khan Introduces Dabangg 3 Villain Kiccha Sudeep, Rajinikanth Gets Sweetest Birthday Wishes from Daughters
Salman Khan introduced Dabangg 3 villain Kiccha Sudeep in a new video, Rajinikanth's daughters sent him the sweetest wishes on his birthday. Find out more in today's entertainment wrap.
Salman Khan is on his feet for the release of his upcoming film Dabangg 3, which will be a sequel to the 2010 and 2012 films. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film has a number of new and recurring characters, and South actor Kiccha Sudeep is one of them. The actor will be seen as the film's antagonist, Balli Singh. On Wednesday, Salman took to social media to share a new video with Sudeep.
Read: Salman Khan Introduces Dabangg 3 Villain Kiccha Sudeep with New Video
Rajinikanth celebrated his 69th birthday on Thursday. Both politicians and film personalities have taken to social media to wish the superstar. However, the sweetest wishes came from his daughters Aishwaryaa and Soundarya who posted heartfelt birthday notes for their father on Instagram.
Read: Rajinikanth Gets Sweetest Birthday Wishes from Daughters Aishwaryaa and Soundarya, See Posts
Recently, when Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra’s daughter turned 4, the proud parents arranged for a big birthday party. Among all the special guests was Shah Rukh Khan’s six-year-old son, AbRam. The star kid was snapped attending the party with his parents. A video of him leaving the party has gone viral.
Read: Video of Shah Rukh Khan’s Son AbRam Asking Paps to Move Aside and Make Way for His Car Goes Viral
Kareena Kapoor Khan has played practically every type of role under the sun. And she is still as relevant as she was 20 years ago. From Chameli to Jab We Met and Udta Punjab, she has made an immense impact on the portrayals of women in Bollywood and there's really no disputing the fact that she is a game-changer. The actress talks about fighting preconceived notions in Bollywood.
Read: Many People Said 'Shaadi Ke Baad Kuch Nahi Hoga' But I Challenged the Perception: Kareena Kapoor
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra, who had been a fly on the wall for a few episodes after being sent to the secret room, is back in the house. In a recent promo, he was seen exposing the contestants, specifically Arhaan Khan and Vishal Aditya Singh.
Read: Bigg Boss 13: Paras Exposes Arhaan, Vishal's Game Plan to Housemates as He Re-enters the House
