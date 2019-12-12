Salman Khan Introduces Dabangg 3 Villain Kiccha Sudeep with New Video
On Wednesday, Salman took to social media to share a new video with Sudeep. In the promo video, the actors are seen in a fierce fight as they charge upon each other with a number of fighting tools.
Image courtesy: Kiccha Sudeep/ Instagram
Salman Khan is on his feet for the release of his upcoming film Dabangg 3, which will be a sequel to the 2010 and 2012 films. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film has a number of new and recurring characters, and South actor Kiccha Sudeep is one of them. The actor will be seen as the film's antagonist, Balli Singh.
On Wednesday, Salman took to social media to share a new video with Sudeep. In the promo video, the actors are seen in a fierce fight as they charge upon each other with a number of fighting tools. Sharing the video, Salman wrote, "Bali Singh jaise villain se bhidne ka alag hi mazaa hai, takkar is baar zabardast hogi! #BeingChulbul"
Take a look at the video:
In a recent interview Sudeep revealed that for the climax of Dabangg 3, he fought Salman Khan for around 23-25 days. The first two days revolved around dialogues and build up. The South Indian actor stated that this has been the most massive climax filmed by him.
Talking about the sequence he said, "It's not jump and rope installation, we were hitting each other like animals. He hits me and if I fall down, whatever I get in my hand, that's my next weapon." He added that the best part of the fight is that there is no winner at the end of it. Earlier, the filmmakers had also teased the shooting of the climax in a video.
Dabangg 3 will mark the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar, who will be playing Chulbul Pandey's love interest from his younger days. Apart from her, the film will also feature Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Mahie Gill, Mahesh Manjrekar among others, who will be reprising their roles from the previous films.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Dedicates India's T20I Win to Anushka Sharma, Says It's Special Wedding Anniversary Gift
- Salman Khan to Quit Bigg Boss 13 Owing to Health Conditions, Farah Khan May Take Over
- Cristiano Ronaldo Rages on Pitch Invaders After Scoring in Juventus' Champions League Win
- India’s Personal Data Protection Bill is Heading For Review: Everything You Must Know
- News18 Tech & Auto Awards 2019 Celebrates The Intersection of Technology And Automobiles