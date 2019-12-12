Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Salman Khan Introduces Dabangg 3 Villain Kiccha Sudeep with New Video

On Wednesday, Salman took to social media to share a new video with Sudeep. In the promo video, the actors are seen in a fierce fight as they charge upon each other with a number of fighting tools.

News18.com

Updated:December 12, 2019, 9:41 AM IST
Image courtesy: Kiccha Sudeep/ Instagram

Salman Khan is on his feet for the release of his upcoming film Dabangg 3, which will be a sequel to the 2010 and 2012 films. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film has a number of new and recurring characters, and South actor Kiccha Sudeep is one of them. The actor will be seen as the film's antagonist, Balli Singh.

On Wednesday, Salman took to social media to share a new video with Sudeep. In the promo video, the actors are seen in a fierce fight as they charge upon each other with a number of fighting tools. Sharing the video, Salman wrote, "Bali Singh jaise villain se bhidne ka alag hi mazaa hai, takkar is baar zabardast hogi! #BeingChulbul"

Take a look at the video:

In a recent interview Sudeep revealed that for the climax of Dabangg 3, he fought Salman Khan for around 23-25 days. The first two days revolved around dialogues and build up. The South Indian actor stated that this has been the most massive climax filmed by him.

Talking about the sequence he said, "It's not jump and rope installation, we were hitting each other like animals. He hits me and if I fall down, whatever I get in my hand, that's my next weapon." He added that the best part of the fight is that there is no winner at the end of it. Earlier, the filmmakers had also teased the shooting of the climax in a video.

Dabangg 3 will mark the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar, who will be playing Chulbul Pandey's love interest from his younger days. Apart from her, the film will also feature Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Mahie Gill, Mahesh Manjrekar among others, who will be reprising their roles from the previous films.

