Through his 35-year journey as an actor in the Indian film industry, Salman Khan has delivered several upbeat dance numbers through his multi-genre entertainers. And his upcoming Eid 2023 release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is no different. The superstar has unveiled the teaser of the second song, Billi Billi, which tick marks all boxes of what can be termed a typical Salman Khan dance number – from quirky lyrics to upbeat music, a hook step, his handsome looks and an electrifying chemistry with his leading lady, Pooja Hegde.

Billi Billi is an upbeat dance number sung and composed by the Punjabi singer Sukhbir, known for chartbusters like Sauda Khara Khara and Ishq Tera Tadpave, among others. The teaser promises fun chemistry between the leads, Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, with some relatable hook steps choreographed by Jaani Master. After the long haired look in Naiyo Lagda, Billi Billi introduces Salman with a slick haircut in his clean-shaven look with a swag in his personality in a white shirt and black jacket.

The song features 300 plus background dancers and indicates a celebration of culture and romance on screen. After the action packed teaser, and a romantic number, Billi Billi is here to introduce a new flavour of joy and celebration that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has to offer. The audio was unveiled on Monday, followed by a teaser launch today. The last 2 days has seen fans and cine lovers on social media discussing the track.

This is just the teaser, the complete song, releasing on March 2, promises a package of entertainment from Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and Sukhbir. The music for the song is composed by Sukhbir and its lyrics penned by Kumar.

Over the last 18 days, the romantic number, Naiyo Lagda from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has been trending on YouTube and several music streaming platforms. The song has also become the fastest Hindi film song to reach 2 million Reels on Instagram, as it is being showered with love from audience all across the country. And now, Salman Khan and the team of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan are ready to entertain the audience with Billi Billi.

A Salman Khan Films Production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, drama and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.

