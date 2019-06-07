Take the pledge to vote

Salman Khan Introduces Us to His Fan From China, Watch Video

Salman Khan greeted a fan from China, invited him over to his house in Mumbai and embraced him in a warm hug.

Updated:June 7, 2019, 7:15 PM IST
Salman Khan Introduces Us to His Fan From China, Watch Video
Image of Salman Khan, courtesy of Instagram
Salman Khan, who is bringing down the box office with his latest release Bharat, has always been known for his close connect with fans. The star recently shared a moment with the world that has made us adore him even more.

Salman posted a small video in his Insta stories on Thursday that shows him with a fan boy. Great thing is that Salman's admirer is not from India, but overseas, from China. Salman introduces us to his fan, while standing right next to him. The feeling of seeing Salman proves to be quite overwhelming for him as he seems out of his wits.

Read: With Bharat, Salman Khan has Corrected the Mistake of Releasing Tubelight and Race 3 on Eid

Sharing the video, Salman overlaid it with the caption 'Fan From China'. In it Salman can also be seen sharing a warm hug with this cute fan, at his house in Mumbai. Seeing his favourite star, up close and personal, will surely remain a cherished memory for him. Salman even made him blush when spoke his name out loud. See video here:

Salman's films have massive openings at the box office in China, just like in India. He also receives a lot of love from the fans there, who seem to be in awe of him and his crowd pleasing ways.

Salman's Bharat, which opened to a bumper start on Wednesday, refused to slow down even on Day 2 despite it not being a holiday. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, which earned Rs 42.30 core on its opening day (Salman’s biggest opening yet), went on to rake in another Rs 31 crore on the second day in India alone.

Read: Bharat Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan Film Earns Rs 73.30 Crore in Two Days

Follow @News18Movies for more

