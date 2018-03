Salman Khan is a Lot Like Rajinikanth, Never Makes an Effort to Impress Anyone, Says Prabhudheva

Salman Khan's career took a 360 degree turn after Prabhudeva's Wanted released in 2009. Not only did it break several records at the box-office but also brought much-needed success in Salman's career graph. Once again, the superhit duo is all set to mesmerise the audience as they are collaborating for Dabangg 3, which will be produced by actor and Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan."I know it is a big film, and there is a challenge before me, but I am not one to succumb under pressure. I feel the pressure only when the film has hit screens, while noticing how viewers react to it," Prabhudeva, who will direct the third installment in the popular action film franchise, told Mid-Day in an interview.Praising Salman, the veteran star said, "He is hard-working and comforting. He's a lot like Rajinikanth sir. They both have an innate style, one that is unique and appealing. He never makes an effort to impress anyone, but we're mesmerised nonetheless."Prabhudheva is currently accompanying Salman for Da-Bangg tour, which is now set to take place in the US and Canada.