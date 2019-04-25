English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Salman Khan is a Superhero, Priyanka Chopra is a Dear Friend, Says Bharat Director Ali Abbas Zafar
'Bharat' director Ali Abbas Zafar says that Salman is a magical performer, adding that he completely understood why Priyanka Chopra chose to opt out of the film.
After delivering mass entertainers like Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan, Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar have teamed up for the third time for their upcoming film Bharat. Touted as one of the most anticipated projects of the actor, Salman will be seen in five different avatars in the film.
Recently speaking to Mumbai Mirror, director Ali Abbas Zafar opened up about his equation with Salman and his evolution as an actor. Calling Salman "deep, mature and beautiful actor/human being", Ali added that when Salman "identifies with an emotion, it just flows."
Ali says that Salman's honesty and earnestness makes him a superhero. The Mere Brother Ki Dulhan director mentioned how Salman brings his real self into the characters he is playing. "His communication with his audience is very direct. And even when he lives a character, Salman doesn't disappear 100 per cent. Whether its Tiger, Sultan or Bharat, his magical presence is there in the characters," said Ali.
He also addressed his equation with Priyanka Chopra, who was roped in for Kumud Raina's role in Bharat, initially, but the actress backed out because of her impending wedding with American pop singer Nick Jonas. Later, the role was offered to Katrina Kaif, who gladly accepted the offer. He said, "Priyanka was doing the film but things happened. As a friend, she shared it with me and I told that her life is most important. She's still a close friend. We laugh and talk twice a month. I'm very happy for her."
Saying that he is grateful to Katrina for stepping in, he added that "she's done a phenomenal job" in the film.
An official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father, Bharat also features Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh in pivotal roles. Being produced by Atul's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the film will release in theatres on June 5.
