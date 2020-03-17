English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Salman Khan is All Praise for Aayush Sharma-Saiee Manjrekar's Music Video 'Manjha'

Salman Khan took to his twitter to praise the two actors for their chemistry in their first music video. Salman launched Aayush and Saiee in Loveratri and Dabangg 3, respectively.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 17, 2020, 5:19 PM IST
Actors Aayush Sharma and Saiee Manjrekar have featured in a music video, titled Manjha. The romantic song, which is sung by Vishal Mishra, is out on YouTube. Its video was shot in Delhi.

"It's been such an amazing journey filming the song. It really touches the soul and I hope people like our song. The whole team is so talented that I was always confident about 'Manjha' and working with Saiee has been a great experience," Aayush said.

Salman Khan who launched Aayush and Saiee in 'LoveYatri' and 'Dabangg 3', respectively, took to his Twitter to praise the song. Sharing his thoughts, he wrote, "Ayush n saiee in manjha Tera, sahi hai , good song n both of u looking v good , superb keep it up n keep working , god bless. @aaysharma @saieemmanjrekar @VishalMMishra"

Watch the song here:

Meanwhile, Aayush will next be seen in the Hindi remake of a popular Marathi film - Mulshi Pattern in which he plays the role of a dreaded gangster.


Salman Khan, on the other hand, will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Brother. Helmed by Prabhu Deva, the movie stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and is slated for Eid 2020 release.

 

