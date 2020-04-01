Salman Khan 'Extremely Upset' Over Not Being Able to Attend Nephew Abdullah's Funeral: Report

On Tuesday it was reported that Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah Khan passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai. He was 38. Later, Salman confirmed the news and paid a touching tribute to his nephew by sharing a picture of them posing with folded hands on Instagram.

Now, it is reported that the actor is 'extremely upset' over not being able to attend his nephew's funeral amid the coronavirus lockdown. Salman’s manager Jordy Patel told Times of India that the actor is unhappy over not being able to pay final tributes to his late nephew.

“Salman is at his farmhouse in Panvel and because of the nationwide lockdown, he won’t be able to travel. The funeral will be held in Indore, which is Abdullah’s hometown. Salman will visit the family later,” the daily quoted him as saying.

There were rumours that Abdullah died of coronavirus. However, actor's manager clarified that he tested negative for COVID-19 and died of lung infection.

Meanwhile, in June last year, Salman had Instagrammed a video in which he could be seen lifting Abdullah on his left shoulder. It was a promotional clip of sorts for Abdullah's brand Real Strong, which has been created in honour of the Armed Forces.

Abdullah's last post on Instagram was a motivational quote, which read-- "We Fall. We Break. We Fail. But then, We Rise. We Heal. We Overcome (sic)," alongside a picture of him striking a walking pose.

