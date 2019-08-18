Salman Khan is Getting Married to Me: Zareen Khan on Being Asked to Spread Rumour About Her

Salman Khan is one of the most eligible bachelors of Bollywood. The actor enjoys a huge female fan following who go gaga over him. Not only the actor's fans, but it appears Salman's co-stars are also smitten by him.

Recently, in a candid chat with Etimes, Zareen Khan, Salman's co-actor from Veer was quizzed about a fun rumour she would like to spread about her. Zareen responded with a quirky reply and stated that she would like to spread that Salman is marrying her. "A fun rumour I would like to spread is that Salman Khan is getting married to me," Pinkvilla quoted Zareen as saying.

Next, when asked to choose among Salman Khan, Gautam Rode and Karan Singh Grover for Kill, Marry and Hook Up, Zareen said that she wouldn't kill anybody and because she doesn't believe in marriages, she'll hook up with Salman.

Zareen said, "I would not want to kill anybody and I don’t believe in marriage because it is a pure constitution but in today’s time it has become a joke, so hook up with...Gautam is married and Karan is also married, bache sirf humare Salman, so Salman."

Earlier talking about her Bollywood debut with Salman in Veer the actress said that the actor will always be close her as she got her dream debut because of him. "Salman is somebody who will always be very dear, special and very close to my heart because if not for him, I had never thought of becoming a part of this industry. I would have never been a part of this industry because this was not my plan and now I am here. The debut I got was a dream debut for me," Zareen said.

