Salman Khan is Inspiring, Never Takes a Break or Holiday: Iulia Vantur

Singer Iulia Vantur, who is a close friend of Salman Khan recently opened up about the actor in a recent interview. Iulia recently sang the ‘Seeti Maar’ song from Salman’s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Talking to Times of India, Iulia said, “I feel he is kind, inspiring, and hardworking! I haven’t seen anyone working harder than he does. He doesn’t take a break or a holiday. For him, life is work, and he enjoys work so much that he keeps telling everyone to find a job that makes them feel like they are on a holiday all the time."

Iulia also spoke highly about the charitable work Salman does. She said, “Salman really loves what he does and he does it all so selflessly. He cares more about other people and is a giver. He will put in all the effort to make someone’s life better, which is a great quality, and probably that’s why people love him so much."

She further added that his philanthropic spirit is probably why God put him in a position to help so many people. She said that the tag of Being Human, which is also the name of his company, suits him the best.

Iulia recently took to Instagram to thank her fans for liking the ‘Seeti Maar’ song. “Sending to all of u a lot of love. I’m very grateful to all of u for the love u’ve showed to our song #seetimaar from #radhe #movie. God bless u all and stay safe. May God protect us (sic)," she captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iulia Vantur (@vanturiulia)

Iulia and Salman first reportedly met in 2010 when he was shooting for Bodyguard in Romania. They have been rumoured to be dating and even engaged. However, they have both repeatedly denied the reports, saying they are just friends. Iulia has also lent her voice to songs like ‘Veere’ from Veere Di Wedding, Selfish from Race 3 and Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai from Sultan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here