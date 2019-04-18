English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Salman Khan is Middle-Aged Businessman, Alia Bhatt Aspiring Actress in Bhansali's 'Inshallah'
A source claims that Salman's role in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is similar to that in Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai.
A source claims that Salman's role in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is similar to that in Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai.
Ever since it was announced that Inshallah will be bringing together Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 19 years, there has been much curiosity around the film. The hype increased even more when it was announced that Alia Bhatt has been cast in the lead. A source close to the film has now revealed more details about its story and setting.
The film is a contemporary romance rooted in Indian culture and will go on floors in September, targeting an Eid 2020 release. The source told Mumbai Mirror that the film will be shot around the Ganges, as Bhansali is looking for a certain landscape. "The locations under consideration are Haridwar, Rishikesh and Varanasi," the source informed.
The director and the lead actors will also be flying to the US for for a major schedule. "The crew was contemplating on several places, including Europe, but settled on the US after several rounds of recce. Salman and Alia will be there in the winters," the source added.
There were rumours that Alia might be playing Salman's sibling in the film, but the source insists that she has been paired romantically with the 53-year-old actor. "Salman is a businessman in his mid-40s. The character is reminiscent of his turn in his 1997 romcom Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai. Alia plays a 20-something aspiring actress. All the factors, including age gap, have been taken into consideration," the source says.
"The story will justify the teaming up of two actors, from different generations, on a romantic journey," the source adds.
Alia has just had the biggest release of her career in Kalank, which has earned Rs 21.6 crores in the first day of its release. Salman is currently busy shooting Dabangg 3.
