Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Salman Khan is Still the King of Gruelling Workouts, This Video Proves It Yet Again

The Dabangg star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of him doing the leg-press, but with a twist. Watch it here.

News18.com

Updated:June 18, 2019, 3:23 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Salman Khan is Still the King of Gruelling Workouts, This Video Proves It Yet Again
Salman Khan with his mother Salma Khan. (Image: Salman Khan/Instagram)
Loading...

One of the first Bollywood actors to take to bodybuilding, Salman Khan is a known fitness fanatic. Despite being 53-years-old, the superstar still keeps at his exercise routine as religiously as he used to during his early days, when he was popular for his chiselled body and shirtless appearances.

The Dabangg star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of him doing the leg-press, but with a twist. In the short clip, two members from his security team can be seen sitting on the machine, adding to the weight, but Salman still pulls off the exercise effortlessly.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “After experiencing the highs and lows my security has finally realised how secure they are wid me .. ha ha.”

Meanwhile, a Jodhpur court acquitted him on Monday in a case of submission of fake affidavit in connection with the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. He was represented for a case that pertained to submission of false affidavit in the court that claimed that he had lost the license documents of his weapons though the license papers had been sent for renewal.

On the professional front, Salman’s latest outing Bharat has been struggling to keep momentum at the box office. In spite of a bumper opening, courtesy Eid and his massive fan following, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial managed to earn only Rs 172.50 crore in the first nine days of its release.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram