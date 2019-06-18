Salman Khan is Still the King of Gruelling Workouts, This Video Proves It Yet Again

One of the first Bollywood actors to take to bodybuilding, Salman Khan is a known fitness fanatic. Despite being 53-years-old, the superstar still keeps at his exercise routine as religiously as he used to during his early days, when he was popular for his chiselled body and shirtless appearances.

The Dabangg star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of him doing the leg-press, but with a twist. In the short clip, two members from his security team can be seen sitting on the machine, adding to the weight, but Salman still pulls off the exercise effortlessly.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “After experiencing the highs and lows my security has finally realised how secure they are wid me .. ha ha.”

Meanwhile, a Jodhpur court acquitted him on Monday in a case of submission of fake affidavit in connection with the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. He was represented for a case that pertained to submission of false affidavit in the court that claimed that he had lost the license documents of his weapons though the license papers had been sent for renewal.

On the professional front, Salman’s latest outing Bharat has been struggling to keep momentum at the box office. In spite of a bumper opening, courtesy Eid and his massive fan following, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial managed to earn only Rs 172.50 crore in the first nine days of its release.

