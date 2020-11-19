Salman Khan Isolates Himself After His Driver and Two Staff Members Test Covid-19 Positive

Salman Khan's personal driver Ashok and two members of the household staff have reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 . Pinkvilla reports that the actor has isolated himself, alongwith his entire family, for the next 14 days. Salman's parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan's wedding anniversary celebrations have also been put on hold.

The infected staff members have been admitted to hospital in Mumbai. However, there has been no official confirmation from the family.

Salman has been shooting for the reality show Bigg Boss 14 and it remains to be seen if he will be available for the upcoming weekend episodes. He had also resumed shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai sometime back along with Disha Patani and others.

The Bollywood superstar had spent the lockdown months at his farmhouse in Panvel. He has gone there to spend a few days with friends, and ended up living there for several months after the lockdown was announced.

Despite the pandemic, the actor had managed to shoot and release two songs from the farmhouse. He also shared regular updates of his activities from the farmhouse, like horseriding and farming. Living with him during those months were actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Waluscha D'Souza, sister Arpita Khan and her husband, brother Sohail Khan's son Nirvan, etc.