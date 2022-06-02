Salman Khan Jets Off to Abu Dhabi to Host IIFA 2022; Check Out His Stylish Airport Look

Megastar Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in the industry. The actor has a cult fan following owing to his films and his charismatic persona. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star never fails to charm his fans, with his noteworthy style statement and unmissable swag and aura. On Wednesday night, Salman was captured by the paparazzi at Mumbai airport as he jetted off to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi to host IIFA 2022.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, we see Salman Khan looking very suave and stylish in his blue t-shirt, black jacket, and ripped jeans as he headed to the airport terminal to catch his flight to Abu Dhabi. The video also showcases Salman as he was greeted by a fan who had a photo frame with a picture of the superstar along with his mother. The Dabangg actor acknowledged the gesture as he posed for a picture with the fan. The lucky fan was ecstatic to have a picture with the actor.

Check the video here:

Soon after the video was posted, the actor’s fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on the actor by dropping fore and heart emoticons.

As per a report in India Today, the year 2022 marks the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy and Bollywood’s Sultan Salman Khan is all set to host the mega grand award show. The International Indian Film Academy Awards are returning to the UAE for the first time since 2006, with Abu Dhabi playing host in the first week of June.

To be held at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, the IIFA Weekend and Awards will feature performances by some of the biggest Indian stars across two days, on June 3rd & 4th, with many of the top films and actors of the past year to be honoured on the second night.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim alongside Aayush Sharma and will next be seen in his untitled next with Farhad Samji which is expected to release in the last week of 2022. The movie has an ensemble cast with big Telugu and Hindi film industry names. After his film with Farhad Samji, he will be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi which sees an Eid 2023 release.

Apart from these films, work on No Entry Mein Entry with Anees Bazmee and Dabangg 4 with Tigmanshu Dhulia is on. While the script for No Entry Mein Entry has been cracked, work on Dabangg 4 is still taking time. The actor even confirmed his presence in Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s sequel Pawanputra Bhaijaan, which is being written by the writer of Bajrangi Bhaijaan himself, V Vijendra Prasad.

