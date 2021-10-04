Salman Khan Jokes About Him and Sanjay Dutt 'Getting Maximum Lifelines'

While Salman introduced the audience to the jungle twisted 15th season of Bigg Boss and its contestants on October 2, Ranveer appeared as a guest to promote his upcoming quiz show, The Big Picture.

Bigg Boss host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on the premiere night of Bigg Boss 15 shared that he and his best buddy, actor Sanjay Dutt have received the maximum lifelines than anyone else in the industry. Salman and Sanjay’s history with controversies is no secret. From Bollywood Bhaijaan’s involvement in the hit and run case to Sanjay going to jail, much of their lives has been in the public. While having a conversation with Ranveer Singh, Salman said, “jitni lifelines mujhe aur Sanju ko mili hai utni kisi ko nahi mili hai (No one has got the number of lifelines, me and Sanju have received).”

While Salman introduced the audience to the jungle twisted 15th season of Bigg Boss and its contestants on October 2, Ranveer appeared as a guest to promote his upcoming quiz show, The Big Picture. The Gully Boy actor posed a couple of questions, revealing the format of his show, to Salman. From Sholay's iconic character Gabbar Singh’s father name to actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's name in the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ranveer threw tricky questions at Salman. However, he was able to give all the correct answers.

As far as the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 15 is concerned, the contestants who have entered the BB house this year have already set the social media buzzing. On October 3, Salman had also introduced the three Bigg Boss OTT finalists, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, and Nishant Bhat who will also start their journey in the 15th season of the reality show.

The tiffs and differences between the contestants have already begun, with Donal and Umar getting involved in a nasty argument right in the premiere episode. Actress Mouni Roy had also entered the house for a task that sparked rifts between a couple of contestants. The task was to name the three least favourite contestants. Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht, and Ieshaan Sehgaal received the maximum votes and hence, were given the punishment of cleaning up the entire house.

