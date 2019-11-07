Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal to Unveil First Poster of Rajinikanth's Darbar Today

The makers of Rajinikanth starrer Darbar will release the first poster of the film Thursday, November 7 at 5:30pm. Rajinikanth's 167th film is directed by AR Murugadoss. Along with the original in Tamil language, the film will also be rolled out in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. With this film, Rajinikanth is set to return as cop on screen after a 25 years.

Now, this film will be unveiled by the superstars of Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil film industries. Salman Khan will be revealing the Hindi motion poster, Mohanlal will do the same in Malayalam, and Kamal Haasan will be unveiling the poster in Tamil and Telugu.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to the micro-blogging site to make the official announcement.

Darbar will be Suniel Shetty's first film in Tamil as he is set to play the antagonist with Prateik Babbar. The action-thriller also stars Nivetha Thomas, Dalip Tahil, Nayanthara, Nawab Shah, Soori, Manobala, Suman, Anandaraj, Rao Ramesh, Harish Uthaman, Jeeva, Bose Venkat, Prakash Raj and Yogi Babu, reported the Indian Express.

As per the report, Jatin Sarna aka Bunty from Sacred Games has also been roped in for a cameo in the film. Cricketer Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh has also been cast in a significant role, reported the News Minute. Darbar is set to release on Pongal 2020.

