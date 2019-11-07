Take the pledge to vote

Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal Unveil Motion Poster of Rajinikanth's Darbar

Salman Khan revealed the Hindi motion poster, Mohanlal did the same in Malayalam and Kamal Haasan unveiled the poster in Tamil.

News18.com

Updated:November 7, 2019, 7:46 PM IST
Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal Unveil Motion Poster of Rajinikanth's Darbar
Three superstars from different film industries launched the motion poster of Rajinikanth starrer Darbar on Thursday evening. Salman Khan revealed the Hindi motion poster, Mohanlal did the same in Malayalam and Kamal Haasan unveiled the poster in Tamil.

Rajinikanth's 167th film is directed by AR Murugadoss. Along with the original in Tamil language, the film will also be rolled out in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. With this film, Rajinikanth is returning as cop on screen after 25 years.

"Best wishes to not just a superstar.. The only superstar! Rajni garu in full motion #DarbarMotionPoster," Salman said in his tweet. The motion poster showed Rajinikanth in action mode in his cop avatar.

Mohanlal and Kamal Haasan also shared the poster in respective languages on their Twitter page.

Darbar will be Suniel Shetty's first film in Tamil as he is set to play the antagonist with Prateik Babbar. The action-thriller also stars Nivetha Thomas, Dalip Tahil, Nayanthara, Nawab Shah, Soori, Manobala, Suman, Anandaraj, Rao Ramesh, Harish Uthaman, Jeeva, Bose Venkat, Prakash Raj and Yogi Babu, reported the Indian Express.

As per reports, Jatin Sarna aka Bunty from Sacred Games has also been roped in for a cameo in the film. Cricketer Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh has also been cast in a significant role, reported the News Minute. Darbar is set to release on Pongal 2020.

