Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan or Nagarjuna Akkineni, Who is Your Favourite Bigg Boss Host?

It is that time of the year when rumour mills work harder and grapevine grows faster. Ex files are scrutinised and controversies become a part of daily routine as popular faces of showbiz fight for the title of Bigg Boss. While it initially began as a Hindi reality show, Bigg Boss soon managed to spread to regional languages covering Bangla, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu.

And what is the common thread between all these versions of Bigg Boss? The superstars of the country that host these reality shows. In 2020, for the Hindi version, Salman Khan returned to hosting duties, whereas the Tamil version is fronted by Kamal Haasan. Akkineni Nagarjuna is the current face of Bigg Boss Telugu and Kichcha Sudeep had taken over Bigg Boss Kannada.

Currently, three versions -- Bigg Boss Hindi, Bigg Boss Tamil and Bigg Boss Telugu -- are on air giving fans their share of regular entertainment and dramatic weekends when these hosts take account of the week. These superstars have got a few tricks up their sleeves to deal with the mayhem caused by the celebrities inside the Bigg Boss House. While Haasan prefers a no-nonsense approach, Nagarjuna chooses to reprimand the contestants with his never-fading smile. Salman, on the other hand, sticks to his disciplinarian method with funny banters every now and then.

But who is your favourite Bigg Boss host of them all? Cast your vote below and let us know.