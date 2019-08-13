Take the pledge to vote

Salman Khan, Karan Wahi, Surbhi Jyoti Shoot for Bigg Boss 13 Promo in Mumbai

Colors channel shared a BTS still from the sets where the promo video for 'Bigg Boss 13' was being shot.

IANS

Updated:August 13, 2019, 9:54 AM IST
Salman Khan, Karan Wahi, Surbhi Jyoti Shoot for Bigg Boss 13 Promo in Mumbai
Image of Salman Khan, Karan Wahi, Surbhi Jyoti, courtesy of Instagram
Come September and Salman Khan returns as host of "Bigg Boss" season 13. Meanwhile, even as excitement builds, the Bollywood superstar has shot for the first promo of the show at Reliance Studios in Mumbai's Film City.

Colors channel, which will air season 13 of the show from September 29, posted a shooting still of Salman from the promo set, on its Instagram page. In the picture, Salman is seen in workout gear, flashing that trademark infectious smile.

Salman will share screen space in the promo with "Naagin" actress Surbhi Jyoti, and "Hate Story 4" actor Karan Wahi.

In the promo, Salman flirts with Surbhi while jogging, and offers her a bouquet of flowers. Then, Karan Wahi, essaying her on-screen lover, enters the screen and snatches the flowers.

Unlike the past years, the Bigg Boss house this year has been erected in Mumbai itself.

