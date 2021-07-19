Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor's Bajrangi Bhaijaan Might Get a Sequel, Reveals Writer

Salman Khan’s film Bajrangi Bhaijaan received a lot of love from fans. Released in the year 2015, the movie also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Harshaali Malhotra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Looking at the audience’s response to the film many people still wonder if there will be a sequel to it. Looks like it might actually be possible now. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the writer of the film KV Vijayendra Prasad opened up about it. He said that he is trying to work on a story for the sequel of the film.

When the writer discussed it with Salman, he not just liked the idea but was also excited about it. Prasad said that he is looking for a proper vehicle to carry the film and is hoping that things get materialised. Prasad said that he casually shared his thoughts about making a sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan with Salman and he gave a thumbs up. Hence, there is a hope that work on the sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan will start soon.

Till then, Salman Khan fans will get to see him in some interesting projects that include Tiger 3 which also is a sequel of the Tiger franchise. Katrina Kaif will be a part of the film too. Salman will also be seen in Antim : The final Truth with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which will be about a family that celebrates both the festivals. Going by some reports, the actor is expected to be a part of the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Master.

Salman’s last project was Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with actress Disha Patani. The film was directed by Prabhu Deva and also featured Megha Akash and Sapna Pabbi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here