Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif All Set to Shoot for 'Tiger 3'?

The makers of Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai are all set to return with the third installment of the film. The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer is expected to go on floors in February, 2021.

According to a report in Zoom, the major portions of the film will be shot abroad across multiple countries and the schedule will last for approx eight months.

The project will be directed by Maneesh Sharma. The screenplay and story will be written by Aditya Chopra and Jaideep Sahni, the report added.

Before the actor starts shooting for the upcoming project, he will wrap up the patchwork for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The action drama was supposed to be his Eid release this year, but has got delayed owing to the ongoing pandemic.

The film also stars Disha Patani, Megha Akash, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in crucial roles. Meanwhile, Sajid Nadiadwala has announced the second installment of Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Kick. The big announcement was made yesterday on the occasion of Jacqueline’s birthday.

“Too Much Fun on @Asli_Jacqueline’s birthday, the wait ends as #SajidNadiadwala locked the script for #Kick2 this morning at 4 am. @WardaNadiadwala Thank you for the BIG News #NGEFamily can't wait to see @BeingSalmanKhan & Jacqueline start #Kick-in soon (sic)!”

Salman also has Kabhi Eid Kabhie Diwali and Guns Of North in his kitty.