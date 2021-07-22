Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif at Their Fittest Best for Tiger 3, to Shoot for Risky Action Sequences

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have resumed shooting for Tiger 3 and we’re told they are up for a physically challenging shoot that will push their bodies to the limit. Salman and Katrina are one of the biggest on-screen pairs in Bollywood and Tiger 3 will reinvent them and present them in their fittest best. While Salman has already given a glimpse of his prep on social media, Katrina is keeping her look under wraps.

“Salman teased his physique in Tiger 3 on his social media and it is evident that he is building the best body that he has ever showcased on screen. Katrina, on the other hand, has been keeping an extremely low profile with hardly any revelation of how good she is looking currently. There’s a reason to this also. She has worked like a beast to be her fittest best and people will have to wait to see her on screen when Tiger 3 is set to release," a source said.

“The new schedule of Tiger 3 started today at Yash Raj Films Studios. It is a closely guarded set and one can expect no picture to leak from there. Salman and Katrina’s fitness will be tested in this schedule as well as the extensive overseas schedule that is set to start from mid-August,” adds the source.

Looks like Salman and Katrina are set for some breath-taking action sequences. “It will be intense for these two actors because director Maneesh Sharma has planned some jaw-dropping and hugely risky action sequences that will truly test their overall fitness levels when they start their overseas schedule. Of course, Salman and Katrina are game for it and ready for any challenges to be thrown at them. It will be a fun schedule,” says the source.

