Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif May Come Together to Promote Urdu. Biggest Joke of 2019, Say Twitterati
While Twitter approved of Shah Rukh, looks like the news of roping in Salman and Katrina didn't go down well with the users who flooded social media with memes and sarcasm.
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
“The council has been tasked with the job of promoting Urdu as a language but all that we have been doing so far is producing literature in the language. We want to now focus more on promoting the language and not just the literature. We are going to approach Bollywood actors, prominent names like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and make them say a few lines in Urdu, we will then use these videos in our events,” Aquil Ahmed, director, NCPUL, told ThePrint.
While Twitter approved of Shah Rukh, looks like the news of roping in Salman and Katrina didn't go down well with the netizens who flooded social media with memes and sarcasm.
One user wrote: "Katrina Kaif to promote Urdu. Well, the main agenda is to destroy Urdu," while another tweeted, "Urdu is doing completely fine without endorsement from Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan."
Katrina Kaif promoting Urdu! This has to be the biggest joke of 2019 https://t.co/xVLO9S2oFa— Iqbal Grewal (@IqbalGrewal1) March 18, 2019
Katrina Kaif to promote Urdu.— shafi شفی (@shafi_shaikh) March 17, 2019
Well, the main agenda is to destroy Urdu.#Urdu pic.twitter.com/pwzfJibXED
Katrina Kaif to promote #Urdu language 😂 This shows how competent and thoughtful this Govt is.— Hiboo✨ (@Hiba89422051) March 18, 2019
Urdu is doing completely fine without endorsement from Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan 🙄 https://t.co/ROFlM5qI90— Uzma Azhar Ali (@azhar_uzma) March 17, 2019
Seriously ? leave aside Katrina who cannot read a script properly...even Salman Khan cannot speak proper Urdu/Hindi & always has a Bambaiyya touch in his language !— Ashar (@AdilAsharR) March 17, 2019
.@BeingSalmanKhan , Katrina for Urdu!!!! Are we even serious!!! Govt promising jobs...Lekin Aisa thodi hai ki bawarchi se suit silvane ka kaam karwa Lein....— Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) March 17, 2019
Language minister @KirenRijiju may want to add 😶😶😶😶 https://t.co/Oj7DOk94TE
Didn't know Katrina Kaif spoke Urdu,, let alone promote it... https://t.co/b1cwc4gfJd— shantanudutta (@shantanudutta) March 18, 2019
Definitely. I do want to learn about Urdu language from Katrina Kaif.— I Love Mithunda (@ilovemithunda) March 18, 2019
In this trioka only Shah Rukh Khan seems capable of speaking Urdu. I have my doubts with Salman and as far as Katrina is concerned, I really can't say.😂— ARKA CHOWDHURY (@arkasrkfan) March 17, 2019
Katrina even don't know Hindi properly hw she can Urdu??— Rupani 🇮🇳 (@dr_rupani) March 17, 2019
Salman is good actor but language needs knowledge , action won't work
Shahrukh khan may be fine...
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Patriot Act? Hasan Minhaj on Indian Elections is the Primer You Never Knew You Needed
- Reel Movie Awards 2019: Had to Sacrifice A Lot When 'Tumbbad' was Realised, Says Sohum Shah
- Alienware Aurora R8 Review: The Alien’s Most Powerful Spacecraft Yet, And it is Ready to Play
- Apple iPhone XI With Triple-Cameras Arranged in Square Module Leaks Yet Again
- Ronaldo Faces Disciplinary Hearing Over Goal Celebration
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s