Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif May Come Together to Promote Urdu. Biggest Joke of 2019, Say Twitterati

Katrina Kaif promoting Urdu! This has to be the biggest joke of 2019 https://t.co/xVLO9S2oFa — Iqbal Grewal (@IqbalGrewal1) March 18, 2019

Katrina Kaif to promote Urdu.

Well, the main agenda is to destroy Urdu.#Urdu pic.twitter.com/pwzfJibXED — shafi شفی (@shafi_shaikh) March 17, 2019

Katrina Kaif to promote #Urdu language 😂 This shows how competent and thoughtful this Govt is. — Hiboo✨ (@Hiba89422051) March 18, 2019

Urdu is doing completely fine without endorsement from Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan 🙄 https://t.co/ROFlM5qI90 — Uzma Azhar Ali (@azhar_uzma) March 17, 2019

Seriously ? leave aside Katrina who cannot read a script properly...even Salman Khan cannot speak proper Urdu/Hindi & always has a Bambaiyya touch in his language ! — Ashar (@AdilAsharR) March 17, 2019

.@BeingSalmanKhan , Katrina for Urdu!!!! Are we even serious!!! Govt promising jobs...Lekin Aisa thodi hai ki bawarchi se suit silvane ka kaam karwa Lein....

Language minister @KirenRijiju may want to add 😶😶😶😶 https://t.co/Oj7DOk94TE — Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) March 17, 2019

Didn't know Katrina Kaif spoke Urdu,, let alone promote it... https://t.co/b1cwc4gfJd — shantanudutta (@shantanudutta) March 18, 2019

Definitely. I do want to learn about Urdu language from Katrina Kaif. — I Love Mithunda (@ilovemithunda) March 18, 2019

In this trioka only Shah Rukh Khan seems capable of speaking Urdu. I have my doubts with Salman and as far as Katrina is concerned, I really can't say.😂 — ARKA CHOWDHURY (@arkasrkfan) March 17, 2019

Katrina even don't know Hindi properly hw she can Urdu??

Salman is good actor but language needs knowledge , action won't work



Shahrukh khan may be fine... — Rupani 🇮🇳 (@dr_rupani) March 17, 2019

The Modi government is planning to rope in top Bollywood actors to promote the Urdu language. Ministry of Human Resource Development's autonomous body National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL) is considering film stars Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif to endorse the language.“The council has been tasked with the job of promoting Urdu as a language but all that we have been doing so far is producing literature in the language. We want to now focus more on promoting the language and not just the literature. We are going to approach Bollywood actors, prominent names like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and make them say a few lines in Urdu, we will then use these videos in our events,” Aquil Ahmed, director, NCPUL, told ThePrint.While Twitter approved of Shah Rukh, looks like the news of roping in Salman and Katrina didn't go down well with the netizens who flooded social media with memes and sarcasm.One user wrote: "Katrina Kaif to promote Urdu. Well, the main agenda is to destroy Urdu," while another tweeted, "Urdu is doing completely fine without endorsement from Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan."Follow @News18Movies for more