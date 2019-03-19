LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif May Come Together to Promote Urdu. Biggest Joke of 2019, Say Twitterati

While Twitter approved of Shah Rukh, looks like the news of roping in Salman and Katrina didn't go down well with the users who flooded social media with memes and sarcasm.

News18.com

Updated:March 19, 2019, 8:50 AM IST
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
The Modi government is planning to rope in top Bollywood actors to promote the Urdu language. Ministry of Human Resource Development's autonomous body National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL) is considering film stars Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif to endorse the language.

“The council has been tasked with the job of promoting Urdu as a language but all that we have been doing so far is producing literature in the language. We want to now focus more on promoting the language and not just the literature. We are going to approach Bollywood actors, prominent names like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and make them say a few lines in Urdu, we will then use these videos in our events,” Aquil Ahmed, director, NCPUL, told ThePrint.

While Twitter approved of Shah Rukh, looks like the news of roping in Salman and Katrina didn't go down well with the netizens who flooded social media with memes and sarcasm.

One user wrote: "Katrina Kaif to promote Urdu. Well, the main agenda is to destroy Urdu," while another tweeted, "Urdu is doing completely fine without endorsement from Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan."
































