Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Have Fun While Shooting 'Swag Se Swagat' in Throwback Video

A video of Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is going viral on social media. The adorable video, which has been shared on multiple fan club pages of the duo, is almost three years old when they were shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai.

The video seems to be from the day when the hit-number of the film, Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat was being picturised on Salman and Katrina.

Salman can be seen standing next to Katrina, who is rehearsing the dance steps of the song. There are background dancers also visible in this video. While practicing, Katrina looks at Salman and bursts into laughter as the latter starts grinning.

The video of this light-hearted moment has received positive response from most social media users. Many Instagram users commented on the post with heart emojis. One user wrote, “Lovely video,” while the other called Salman “Loving heart actor.”

The actors, who are a successful on-screen pair, are also good friends in real life. Bollywood fans have also admired their off-screen chemistry.

Katrina and Salman were last seen together in the 2019 film Bharat, which was again directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Although the film received mixed reactions from the critics, it collected over Rs. 325 crores at the box office, establishing the fan following of the duo.

Though they never acknowledged it, there were speculations that the two superstars were dating and it made them a very popular couple of the B-Town. However, the relationship ended sometime in 2009.

Salman will be seen next in Prabhu Deva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which will be produced by the actor, his brother Sohail Khan and brother-in-law, Atul Agnihotri.

On the other hand, Katrina’s upcoming film is director Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. In this cop-oriented drama, Katrina will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar as the lead actress.