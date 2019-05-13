Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Join Brett Lee to Promote Bharat During IPL Finale; See Photos

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif hosted a special segment with Brett Lee during IPL 12’s final match on Sunday. Check out the first photos here.

News18.com

Updated:May 13, 2019, 8:57 AM IST
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Join Brett Lee to Promote Bharat During IPL Finale; See Photos
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif pose with Brett Lee during IPL finale on Sunday. (Image: Twitter/Brett Lee)
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have begun promoting their forthcoming film Bharat, kick-starting the trail on Sunday at the Indian Premiere League’s final match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

The two actors joined former Australian cricketer Brett Lee to host a special segment of the finale’s telecast. Though Khan and Kaif are yet to share images from the night on their social media, Lee and Star Sports have shared a few of them.

Tweeting a photo with Khan and Kaif, Lee wrote, “Lovely to see you both! Good luck with the new film. Out June 5th.”




Star Sports India shared the same image on its Instagram with the caption, “Not too long before Bharat stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif join forces with Brett Lee on #MarutiSuzukiCricketLIVE!”

It also shared a picture of a camera monitor filming the three of them. “Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif & Brett Lee, all in one place - what's cooking here?,” it captioned the photo.



View this post on Instagram

Bharat Promotions पहला दिन

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on



Notably, Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings on Sunday night by one run to win the trophy for the third time.

Meanwhile, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and starring Khan and Kaif in lead roles, Bharat is slated to release on June 5. An official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father, it also stars Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Tabu and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

