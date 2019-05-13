English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Join Brett Lee to Promote Bharat During IPL Finale; See Photos
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif hosted a special segment with Brett Lee during IPL 12’s final match on Sunday. Check out the first photos here.
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif pose with Brett Lee during IPL finale on Sunday. (Image: Twitter/Brett Lee)
Loading...
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have begun promoting their forthcoming film Bharat, kick-starting the trail on Sunday at the Indian Premiere League’s final match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.
The two actors joined former Australian cricketer Brett Lee to host a special segment of the finale’s telecast. Though Khan and Kaif are yet to share images from the night on their social media, Lee and Star Sports have shared a few of them.
Tweeting a photo with Khan and Kaif, Lee wrote, “Lovely to see you both! Good luck with the new film. Out June 5th.”
Star Sports India shared the same image on its Instagram with the caption, “Not too long before Bharat stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif join forces with Brett Lee on #MarutiSuzukiCricketLIVE!”
It also shared a picture of a camera monitor filming the three of them. “Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif & Brett Lee, all in one place - what's cooking here?,” it captioned the photo.
Notably, Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings on Sunday night by one run to win the trophy for the third time.
Meanwhile, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and starring Khan and Kaif in lead roles, Bharat is slated to release on June 5. An official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father, it also stars Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Tabu and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
The two actors joined former Australian cricketer Brett Lee to host a special segment of the finale’s telecast. Though Khan and Kaif are yet to share images from the night on their social media, Lee and Star Sports have shared a few of them.
Tweeting a photo with Khan and Kaif, Lee wrote, “Lovely to see you both! Good luck with the new film. Out June 5th.”
Lovely to see you both !— Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) May 12, 2019
Good luck with the new film. Out June 5th @BeingSalmanKhan #Bharat#katrinakaif @WhoSunilGrover @Bharat_TheFilm pic.twitter.com/IcAszPb7jb
Star Sports India shared the same image on its Instagram with the caption, “Not too long before Bharat stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif join forces with Brett Lee on #MarutiSuzukiCricketLIVE!”
It also shared a picture of a camera monitor filming the three of them. “Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif & Brett Lee, all in one place - what's cooking here?,” it captioned the photo.
Notably, Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings on Sunday night by one run to win the trophy for the third time.
Meanwhile, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and starring Khan and Kaif in lead roles, Bharat is slated to release on June 5. An official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father, it also stars Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Tabu and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hero Xpulse 200, 200T First Ride Review: Return of the Impulse?
- IPL 2019: MI vs CSK, Who Will Win The IPL FInal?
- TikTok User Shares Video of Him Emerging from Police Van in Nagpur, Raises Eyebrows
- Robert Downey Jr Shares BTS Pictures of His Final Moments as Iron Man in Avengers Endgame
- IPL 2019 | CSK’s Imran Tahir Finishes With Purple Cap
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results