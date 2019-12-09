Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Meet Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The two actors were in Bangladesh to perform at the inaugural session of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), the T20 cricket championship.

Khan on Sunday took to Twitter to share a picture with Hasina and Kaif, his "Bharat" co-star.

"Katrina and I, with the Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"It was a pleasure and honour to have met such a beautiful lady..." the actor captioned the photo.

