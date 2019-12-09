Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Meet Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

The two actors were in Bangladesh to perform at the inaugural session of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), the T20 cricket championship.

PTI

Updated:December 9, 2019, 2:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Meet Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
Image (L to R): Salman Khan, Sheikh Hasina, Katrina Kaif

Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The two actors were in Bangladesh to perform at the inaugural session of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), the T20 cricket championship.

Khan on Sunday took to Twitter to share a picture with Hasina and Kaif, his "Bharat" co-star.

"Katrina and I, with the Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"It was a pleasure and honour to have met such a beautiful lady..." the actor captioned the photo.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram