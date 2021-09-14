Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Reach Austria for Next Schedule of Tiger 3

The international schedule for the third part of the ‘Tiger’ franchise featuring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi is currently underway. After wrapping up the shoot in Russia, the cast and crew had moved to Turkey where they were going to shoot for some action sequences and a song for three weeks.

A source now reveals that the team had to finish their shoot in Turkey before schedule due to permission issues. “The makers had chalked out a schedule for three weeks, but the administration had given the permission for only 15 days due to the ongoing Covid situation. The Turkish government had kept a strict bio-bubble for the team. The cast and crew had to reschedule the entire shoot. In fact, Salman, who doesn’t generally prefer to shoot early morning, would be present on the sets and would stay till late evening. The actor, along with Katrina and Emraan Hashmi, has shot for some fight sequences and also a song."

Salman was also seen recreating the famous towel dance as he was spotted dancing with full enthusiasm on the song ‘Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din’ during the wrap-up party of the film.

The team now moves to Austria’s capital city Vienna for their next schedule. “The team has already landed in Vienna. It is going to be a quick schedule of around two weeks before they come back to India. The makers have planned to shoot a song sequence and there are also going to wrap up a few crucial sequences of the film. They are also shooting some action sequences for which the makers have roped in some stunt artists from South Korea," says the source.​

