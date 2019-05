Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif will Make You Fall in Love All Over Again in Bharat Song Chashni

After giving us a glimpse of his sweet, budding romantic feelings for Kumud Raina (Kartina Kaif) in Chashni teaser on Tuesday, Salman Khan shared the latest song from Bharat on his Twitter Handle. He wrote alongside the post, "Ishqe-di-chashni #ChashniSong OUT NOW."The song opens with Bharat (Salman Khan) claiming that he had found the love of his life in Kumud like Dilip Kumar found everlasting love in Saira Banu's embrace. The filmy angle to Bharat's love story is established in this and the song proceeds with melodious, electro-pop tunes. Bharat is seen smitten by everything that Kumud does, as he dotes on her from afar and feels the affection taking over. Kumud's sweet and childishly innocent acts just adds to Bharat's attraction towards her.The entire song is shot in slo-mo and features some great visual and scenic frames. The song traverses between beautiful deserted locations to picturesque alleys of the city, as Salman and Katrina's passionate and intimate chemistry just overwhelms us.See Chashni song here:Bharat is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who has directed the Salman-Katrina pair in 2017 hit film Tiger Zinda Hai. Bharat is a period-drama that also features Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Nora Fatehi, Aasif Sheikh and Jackie Shroff in supporting roles. Produced by Salman Khan Films and T-Series, the film will debut in theaters on the festival of Eid on June 5.Follow @News18Movies for more