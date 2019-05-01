English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif will Make You Fall in Love All Over Again in Bharat Song Chashni
'Chashni' is the first romantic track from 'Bharat,' featuring Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan. See video here.
A still from Chashni
Loading...
After giving us a glimpse of his sweet, budding romantic feelings for Kumud Raina (Kartina Kaif) in Chashni teaser on Tuesday, Salman Khan shared the latest song from Bharat on his Twitter Handle. He wrote alongside the post, "Ishqe-di-chashni #ChashniSong OUT NOW."
The song opens with Bharat (Salman Khan) claiming that he had found the love of his life in Kumud like Dilip Kumar found everlasting love in Saira Banu's embrace. The filmy angle to Bharat's love story is established in this and the song proceeds with melodious, electro-pop tunes. Bharat is seen smitten by everything that Kumud does, as he dotes on her from afar and feels the affection taking over. Kumud's sweet and childishly innocent acts just adds to Bharat's attraction towards her.
The entire song is shot in slo-mo and features some great visual and scenic frames. The song traverses between beautiful deserted locations to picturesque alleys of the city, as Salman and Katrina's passionate and intimate chemistry just overwhelms us.
See Chashni song here:
Bharat is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who has directed the Salman-Katrina pair in 2017 hit film Tiger Zinda Hai. Bharat is a period-drama that also features Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Nora Fatehi, Aasif Sheikh and Jackie Shroff in supporting roles. Produced by Salman Khan Films and T-Series, the film will debut in theaters on the festival of Eid on June 5.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The song opens with Bharat (Salman Khan) claiming that he had found the love of his life in Kumud like Dilip Kumar found everlasting love in Saira Banu's embrace. The filmy angle to Bharat's love story is established in this and the song proceeds with melodious, electro-pop tunes. Bharat is seen smitten by everything that Kumud does, as he dotes on her from afar and feels the affection taking over. Kumud's sweet and childishly innocent acts just adds to Bharat's attraction towards her.
The entire song is shot in slo-mo and features some great visual and scenic frames. The song traverses between beautiful deserted locations to picturesque alleys of the city, as Salman and Katrina's passionate and intimate chemistry just overwhelms us.
See Chashni song here:
Bharat is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who has directed the Salman-Katrina pair in 2017 hit film Tiger Zinda Hai. Bharat is a period-drama that also features Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Nora Fatehi, Aasif Sheikh and Jackie Shroff in supporting roles. Produced by Salman Khan Films and T-Series, the film will debut in theaters on the festival of Eid on June 5.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Girl From Lahore Wants Mondays to be Declared as 'Game of Thrones' Holidays
- IPL 2019 | Mahi Bhai Very Important Figure for Me: Pant
- IPL 2019 | Manjrekar: Dreaming Sensibly Propels Dhoni and His CSK to Success
- Twitter Goes Berserk As Hollywood Star Kal Penn Posts He Wants to be on 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah...'
- Ajax Create Club History: All Stats from Tottenham vs Ajax in Champions League
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results