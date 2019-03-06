English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Wrap Up Shooting of Bharat, Share Adorable Picture
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif announced the wrap-up of the shooting of Bharat with a happy picture on social media.
Image: Twitter
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have wrapped up the shooting of their film, Bharat. The actors put up posts on social media to share the news.
Salman, 52, shared the news on Twitter. "And it's a wrap for #Bharat. @aliabbaszafar #katrinakaif @atulreellife #AlviraAgnihotri
@WhoSunilGrover @DishPatani #Tabu @Bharat_TheFilm," he wrote alongside a picture with Katrina.
The 52-year-old actor stars in the titular role in the movie, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. This is their third collaboration after 2016's Sultan and last year's blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai. The film also features Tabu, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover.
Katrina shared the same photo on Instagram, with the caption, "And that’s a picture wrap on Bharat. It's been the most incredible and exciting character for me, the whole process of making this film has been so inspiring... Thank u @aliabbaszafar and @beingsalmankhan @atulreellife... the bestest boys 💕and Alvira khan (the bestest girl)."
Bharat is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film, Ode to My Father, which narrates Korean history from the 1950s to the modern day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War.
Presented by T-Series, the film is produced by Salman and Atul Agnihotri. Shot in Abu Dhabi and Spain, besides Punjab and Delhi in India, the film is slated to release on Eid 2019.
And its a wrap for #Bharat@aliabbaszafar #katrinakaif @atulreellife #AlviraAgnihotri @WhoSunilGrover @DishPatani #Tabu @Bharat_TheFilm pic.twitter.com/bC346HQexs— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 6, 2019
