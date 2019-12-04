Take the pledge to vote

Salman Khan, Kiccha Sudeep Visit Kapil Sharma’s Show with Dabangg 3 Team

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 is approaching its Christmas release and fans are eagerly waiting for ‘Chulbul Pandey’ to return on the big screen.

Trending Desk

December 4, 2019
Salman Khan, Kiccha Sudeep Visit Kapil Sharma’s Show with Dabangg 3 Team
Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 releases on Christmas and fans are eagerly waiting for ‘Chulbul Pandey’ to return on the big screen. As the release is nearing, actors and makers of the film are busy with the promotional activities and the team recently visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show for the same.

Salman Khan was accompanied by his on screen wife Sonakshi Sinha and brother Arbaaz Khan. Debutant Saiee Manjrekar also joined them with film's antagonist Kiccha Sudeep and director Prabhu Deva.

For the show, Salman kept his look casual with a simple charcoal grey Being Human T-shirt and maroon trousers. Whereas, Sonakshi and Saiee dressed up for the event more traditionally. Sonakshi opted for a gorgeous floral black saree and Saiee looked stunning in a golden lehenga. Sudeep and Arbaaz also kept it casual with a jumpers and polo-necked T-shirts.

In the third installment of the Dabangg franchise, Salman and Sonakshi will be back as a married couple to play Pandeyji and Rajjo respectively. Sanjay Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee will be making her debut but her character has not been introduced yet. After Sonu Sood and Prakash Raj, the third movie will see superstar Kiccha Sudeep as the lead antagonist. Dabangg 3 is all set to release on December 20.

