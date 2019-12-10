Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Salman Khan, Kichcha Sudeep's Hand-to-Hand Fight in Dabangg 3

Apart from Salman Khan's one-man army taking on a literal army, there's going to be a hundred cars blowing up too.

IANS

Updated:December 10, 2019, 6:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Salman Khan, Kichcha Sudeep's Hand-to-Hand Fight in Dabangg 3
Apart from Salman Khan's one-man army taking on a literal army, there's going to be a hundred cars blowing up too.

The much-awaited Dabangg 3 is all set to release on December 20, and a highlight of the film is Salman Khan's hand-to-hand combat with the antagonist, played by Kichcha Sudeep, and 500 of his men in the climax of the film.

"It is going to be a treat for all Bollywood buffs with an epic climax scene where Salman Khan will go hand to hand against Kichcha Sudeep and his army of 500 men. From what we know, the final fight between (Salman's character) Chulbul Pandey and Balli (played by Sudeep) is the biggest action sequence in any Salman Khan movie. Apart from Salman Khan's one-man army taking on a literal army, there's going to be a hundred cars blowing up too," said a source in the film's unit.

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhu Deva and the film also features Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Amole Gupte, Mahie Gill, and Tinnu Anand. Preity Zinta makes a special appearance, and the film marks the debut of actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar.

The film is scheduled to open on December 20.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Tech and Auto Awards Live

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram