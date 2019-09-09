Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Salman Khan Kicks It Up a Notch With His Fitness Regime for Dabangg 3 Climax

Salman Khan will be shirtless in Dabangg 3's climax alongside antagonist Kichcha Sudeep.

News18.com

Updated:September 9, 2019, 11:12 AM IST
Salman Khan Kicks It Up a Notch With His Fitness Regime for Dabangg 3 Climax
Image courtesy: Salman Khan/ Instagram
No matter how Salman Khan's films are, he never fails to impress audiences when it comes to his physique. Despite having crossed the age of 50, he continues to be one of Bollywood's fittest stars. On top of this, he shows no signs of slowing down. The Bharat actor recently took his fitness regime a level higher while preparing for some climax sequences of Dabangg 3.

After the success of the previous two installments, Dabangg 3 stands as one of Salman's most anticipated films ever. What adds to the film's excitement is its time jumps. Dabangg 3 is set seven years after the previous installment and will also see flashbacks of Chulbul Pandey. Currently, Salman is preparing for the climax sequences and as is the case with most of his films, he will be shirtless in the scene. Even though this is a common thing for him, he seems to be taking it extra seriously.

A source close to Salman Khan spoke to DNA and stated that weight lifting and cycling are a common part of his exercises. Nevertheless, for the climax, he added running and cycling to his daily routine along with a change in diet. The climax sequence will include a hand to hand fight sequences. For this, Salman Khan has also added stretching and rope skipping to his routine.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 will see Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan reprise their roles from the previous films. Kichcha Sudeep will play the film's antagonist. Apart from this, Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee will be making her Bollywood debut as Chulbul Pandey's love interest in flashbacks. Dabangg 3 is set to release on December 20.

